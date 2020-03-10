Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $152.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

