Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $227.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.86 and a 200-day moving average of $345.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of -189.31, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $224.37 and a 12 month high of $402.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.