Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Intel by 373.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 84,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,643 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 380,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 35,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 163,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.