Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $245.44 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.73 and its 200 day moving average is $218.51. The company has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.