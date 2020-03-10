Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $274.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.58 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

