Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 237 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $171.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.20. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $148.02 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

