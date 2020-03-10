Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 255 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.69.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

