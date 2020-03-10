Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $163.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $150.23 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.58.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

