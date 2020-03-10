Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 359 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Shares of COP stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.