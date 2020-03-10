Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.49%. Clarus updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Clarus stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $353.91 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.18. Clarus has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.10.

Get Clarus alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.