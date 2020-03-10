CNA Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $250.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.92. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $59.22.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $726.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director Robert J. Remenar acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,586.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPS shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

