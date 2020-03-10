CNA Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

