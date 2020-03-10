CNA Financial Corp Has $2.64 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CNA Financial Corp cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $59.59 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

