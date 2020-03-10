CNA Financial Corp Has $3.02 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

VNO opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.86.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.