CNA Financial Corp Has $3 Million Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

CNA Financial Corp cut its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,440 shares of company stock worth $758,216. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

