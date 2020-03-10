CNA Financial Corp Sells 8,700 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $113.30 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.