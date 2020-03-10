CNA Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

CNA Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.