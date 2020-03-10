Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after buying an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,899,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,263,000 after buying an additional 1,107,150 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,947,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,268,000 after buying an additional 1,026,899 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $98.51 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

