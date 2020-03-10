Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,146,496 shares of company stock worth $29,890,693. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

