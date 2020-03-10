Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $305.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $252.03 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Nomura raised their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

