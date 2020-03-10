Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up approximately 0.8% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,004,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,979,000 after buying an additional 96,904 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $22,691,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,037,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

ARES stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

