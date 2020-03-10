Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.62.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

