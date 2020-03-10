Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,215.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $890.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,443.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,323.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Aegis upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

