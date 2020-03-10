Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 44,144 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 56,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

