Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Urogen Pharma worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $15,475,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 212,697 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,186,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $41.21.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

