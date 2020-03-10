Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up about 0.9% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.