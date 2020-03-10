Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.59. The stock has a market cap of $190.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

