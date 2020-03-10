Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 277,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 54,399 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Pure Storage stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Pure Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

