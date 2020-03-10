Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

