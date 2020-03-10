Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.69.

CVX stock opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

