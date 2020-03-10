Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises about 0.7% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after buying an additional 616,306 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,589,000 after buying an additional 123,039 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,202,000 after buying an additional 681,907 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,817,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 470,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,080,000 after buying an additional 62,150 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.74. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,216,083.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

