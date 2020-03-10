Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098,074 shares during the quarter. WillScot accounts for approximately 3.2% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of WillScot worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot alerts:

Shares of WSC stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. WillScot Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.