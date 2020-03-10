Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Shares of WFC opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

