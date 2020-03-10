Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Ted R. Antenucci acquired 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,329.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

