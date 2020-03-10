Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,613,000 after purchasing an additional 440,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.86.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

