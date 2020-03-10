Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,643 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Exelon by 18,960.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,992 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,672 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 19.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXC opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

