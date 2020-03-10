Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 2,816 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 0.7% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,996,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $17,802,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 141,582 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $6,594,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock valued at $246,584,439. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.