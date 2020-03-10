Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 3,999 Shares of First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. First National comprises approximately 0.5% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned 1.85% of First National worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First National alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FXNC opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

First National Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.