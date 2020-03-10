Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 885 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $171.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.20. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $148.02 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

