Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,438 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,094,000 after purchasing an additional 406,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,118,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter.

EEM opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

