Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.50.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $151.37 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

