Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Apollo Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AINV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

