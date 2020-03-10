Coats Group (LON:COA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 76 to GBX 73. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coats Group traded as low as GBX 51.05 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 54.45 ($0.72), with a volume of 130160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.90 ($0.77).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COA. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coats Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coats Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

Get Coats Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $822.40 million and a P/E ratio of 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.