Commercial National Financial Corp (CEFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CEFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Commercial National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS CEFC opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

