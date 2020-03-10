Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.10

News headlines about Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Computer Modelling Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TSE:CMG opened at C$6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $532.05 million and a P/E ratio of 22.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.39. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

