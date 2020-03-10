Cpwm LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cpwm LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

