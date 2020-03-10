Cpwm LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $346.49 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $393.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.24 and a 200 day moving average of $315.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

