Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Given $10.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crawford & Company an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CRD.B opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.15. Crawford & Company has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

