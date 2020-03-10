Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Xcel Energy worth $65,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

