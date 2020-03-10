Credit Suisse Group Trims Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Target Price to $159.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

